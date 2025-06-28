MLS Predictions, Best Bets & Odds for Saturday, June 28

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

With July 4 around the corner, it's the peak of the MLS regular season with a full weekend slate packed into the middle of international competition. Due to absences and roster rotation after Wednesday's games, I'm treading lightly this weekend and honing in on my favorite plays.

MLS Best Bets Parlay

Parlay: FC Dallas vs. San Diego FC and San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy Over 2.5 Goals +116

FC Dallas and San Diego are both coming off high-scoring midweek affairs, with Dallas losing 4-2 at home to San Jose and San Diego beating Vancouver 5-3 on the road. There have been six goals scored in three of the last four matches involving Dallas, and 14 total goals scored across San Diego's last two matches.

San Jose boasts arguably the most high-octane attack in MLS, producing 38 goals from their 19 matches.

As for the Cali Clasico, it's known to produce fireworks, with three or more goals scored in four of the last five matchups between San Jose and LA.

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Best Bets

Betting tip: Ocampo to Take One or More Shot -105

Edier Ocampo bagged his first MLS goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to San Diego FC, and the defender continues to play an increasing role in the Vancouver attack. He's taken multiple shots in each of his last three appearances and has at least one shot in seven of his previous eight games. With the Whitecaps still missing some key attackers at the Gold Cup, I'm betting on Ocampo to continue to pick up the attacking slack Sunday night at LAFC.

Shop around for the best line on player props, as DraftKings looks to be the best spot for this bet. Considering Ocampo has taken three shots in two of his last three outings, I'm also eying two-plus shots at +500, and even three-plus shots at +2200 is worth a sprinkle.

