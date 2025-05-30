This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

After nearly nine months of competition and 188 matches played, PSG and Inter Milan will battle to determine the winner of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

This thrilling encounter will be played at Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich, in Germany this Saturday, May 31. It's a clash of two completely different styles with only one goal in mind: being crowned as the best team in Europe.

PSG vs. Inter Milan: UEFA Champions League Final Best Bets

Over 10.5 total corners +137

PSG deploy a 4-3-3 formation with tons of width and massive threats on the flanks, such as Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Even though they can't be described as a corner-happy team since each of their last four UCL contests had 10 or fewer total corners, they tend to generate tons of corners when opposing teams close out the spaces in the box. It happened against Liverpool and Aston Villa where they generated at least nine corners in both home games.

There's a scenario in which PSG's wide players have a hard time penetrating the flanks in Inter's 3-5-2 approach, where players such as Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco rarely allow opposing forwards to get past them.

For Inter, they've failed to generate more than five corners in their last four Champions League matches, but two of those have also recorded at least 10 corners. The flow of the game will dictate what happens, but in a game where spaces will be at a premium, it might be a prolific scenario for dead-ball situations, including a plethora of corner kicks between two teams that prefer to attack with width.

Ousmane Dembele to record a goal or an assist -105

UEFA Champions League goalscoring bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Dembele has been PSG's best player throughout the season, but he's taken his play to a new level since the calendar flipped to 2025. He's been playing a more central role following the signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and has scored 26 goals in 30 matches across all competitions since the beginning of January.

He was directly involved in two of PSG's three goals during the 3-1 aggregate win over Arsenal in the semifinals, scoring the winner in the first leg and assisting off the bench at the Emirates Stadium.

Dembele seems to be at his best in the Champions League, and he looks determined to prove he can deliver at the biggest stage. No PSG player has recorded more goal contributions in a single UCL campaign than Dembele's 12 this season (eight goals, four assists). When taking into account his impressive form in 2024/25, he should step up in their biggest match of the season and is likely to be PSG's main weapon to open Inter's defensive deadlock.

Under 2.5 total goals -125

UEFA Champions League over/under odds can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Inter Milan's recent UCL matches have been goal fests, as each of their last five have recorded over two goals. Their previous three featured over three total goals, including both semifinal contests against Barcelona. However, that's not their true DNA, as only 21 of their 38 Serie A contests had three or more goals, which only happened in one of their last five.

Inter can be cagey when needed, and they'll need to be at their best defensively to contain the threat of PSG. Eight of Inter's last 11 games away from Giuseppe Meazza across all competitions have witnessed under three goals, which shows a clear tendency. Considering that each of the last six UCL finals have ended with two or fewer goals, don't be surprised if that trend continues this Saturday.

UEFA Champions League Betting Picks for PSG vs Inter Milan

Over 10.5 total corners +137

Ousmane Dembele to record a goal or assist +115

Under 2.5 total goals -125

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Premier League betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.