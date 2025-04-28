Fabio Miretti Injury: Done for the season

Miretti went under the knife to stabilize an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Genoa announced.

Miretti will miss the four remaining matches and will be re-evaluated by Juventus in June, as he was on a simple loan. He closes his season with three goals, three assists, 24 shots (six on target), 22 key passes and 61 crosses (21 accurate). Vitinha, Junior Messias, Morten Thorsby, Lior Kasa and Lorenzo Venturino could enjoy an uptick in minutes since he has been utilized in multiple roles.