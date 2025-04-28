Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fabio Miretti headshot

Fabio Miretti Injury: Done for the season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Miretti went under the knife to stabilize an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Genoa announced.

Miretti will miss the four remaining matches and will be re-evaluated by Juventus in June, as he was on a simple loan. He closes his season with three goals, three assists, 24 shots (six on target), 22 key passes and 61 crosses (21 accurate). Vitinha, Junior Messias, Morten Thorsby, Lior Kasa and Lorenzo Venturino could enjoy an uptick in minutes since he has been utilized in multiple roles.

Fabio Miretti
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now