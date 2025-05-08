Fabio Silva Injury: Late call against Rayo

Silva (hamstring) will be a late call for Friday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, coach Diego Martinez said in the press conference. "I don't know if Fabio will be on time for the match, it will be very tight."

Silva resumed team training on Wednesday but will be a late call for Friday's game since it will be a close one for him to make the match squad. If deemed fit enough he is still unlikely to be risked in the starting XI but could come off the bench to help the team as he has been an undisputed starter for Las Palmas.