Fabio Silva headshot

Fabio Silva Injury: Out for few weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Silva (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Villarreal due to a micro-tear in his quadriceps sustained in the final training session on Friday, according to Jesus Izquierdo from UDLasPalmas.net.

Silva will miss several weeks, including the games against Villarreal, Mallorca, and Barcelona, due to a quadriceps injury. He could return to face Valladolid on March 2. Oliver McBurnie is likely going to replace him as the striker until he comes back.

Fabio Silva
Las Palmas
