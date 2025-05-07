Fabio Silva Injury: Trains, remains doubtful

Silva (hamstring) was viewed working with a ball on grass but remains doubtful for Friday's match against Rayo, accoridng to the player via Instagram.

Silva is seeing some improvements this week after missing the club's last two outings with a hamstring injury, as he has re-entered the training field. This is good news for the club, although this doesn't ensure his fitness. That said, he is still doubtful for Friday's contest, more likely to miss out than feature.