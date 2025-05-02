Fabio Silva Injury: Won't be available vs. Valencia

Silva (hamstring) won't be available to face Valencia on Saturday, according to UDLasPalmas.net.

The striker was "feeling good" after suffering an injury against Atletico Madrid, but he won't be able to feature in time for Saturday's matchup. This means Sandro Ramirez and Alberto Moleiro should flank Oliver McBurnie upfront, while Silva's next chance to return will come against Rayo Vallecano on Friday, May 9.