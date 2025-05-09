Fabio Silva Injury: Won't play Friday

Silva (hamstring) is not in the squad for Friday's game against Rayo Vallecano.

Silva was initially deemed a late call for this match, but in the end, the winger won't be available and will have to wait a few more days to return to action. His next chance to play will come against Sevilla on Tuesday. Adnan Januzaj will take his place in the XI in this match versus Rayo Vallecano.