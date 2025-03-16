Fabio Silva News: Decent showing

Fabio Silva scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 2-2 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Silva put in a solid display against Deportivo Alaves on Friday. In 90 minutes played, the Portuguese international scored one goal from two shots (one on target, one blocked), created two chances, and completed one of his two dribbles. Silva now has two goals in his last four La Liga appearances, and eight goals total on the season. After the international break, a clash with Celta Vigo could prove to be a good opportunity for Silva to improve those numbers.