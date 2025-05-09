Fantasy Soccer
Facundo Buonanotte Injury: Back available against Forest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 4:03am

Buonanotte (concussion) is back available for Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest, coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy said in the press conference. "There's one update on Facundo, who is back after his concussion against Wolves. He came through that process well and is available for Sunday."

Buonanotte has cleared concussion protocols and is back available for Sunday's game. That said, even though he started in his last appearances, he should only return to a bench role against Forest.

