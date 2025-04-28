Facundo Buonanotte Injury: Forced off due to concussion

Buonanotte was forced off at halftime in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Wolves due to a concussion, coach Ruud van Nistelrooy said in a press conference, according to Leicestershire Live.

Buonanotte was forced off at halftime of Saturday's game after suffering a concussion following a head collision in the first half. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and if he has to miss time. That said, he has mainly been a bench option this season, so his potential absence will not force a change in the starting XI.