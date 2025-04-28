Fantasy Soccer
Facundo Buonanotte

Facundo Buonanotte Injury: Forced off due to concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Buonanotte was forced off at halftime in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Wolves due to a concussion, coach Ruud van Nistelrooy said in a press conference, according to Leicestershire Live.

Buonanotte was forced off at halftime of Saturday's game after suffering a concussion following a head collision in the first half. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and if he has to miss time. That said, he has mainly been a bench option this season, so his potential absence will not force a change in the starting XI.

