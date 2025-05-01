Facundo Buonanotte Injury: Not ready to come back

Buonanotte (concussion) is not ready to come back against Southampton on Saturday, coach Ruud van Nistelrooy said in a press conference, according to BBC Sport Leicester. "Facundo had concussion so he's in the protocol for concussion and will miss Saturday's game. We'll see if he will make it into next week's game."

Buonanotte suffered a concussion following a head collision on Saturday and has not yet recovered from it. He will miss Saturday's clash against the Saints. That said, he has mainly been a bench option this season, so his absence will not force a change in the starting XI.