Facundo Buonanotte News: Goal off bench

Buonanotte scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Nottingham Forest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

In terms of goal-scoring production, Buonanotte is one of the few Leicester players who have seen an increase. He transferred from Brighton & Hove Albion having logged three goals in 27 starts (17 starts). Despite fewer starts this season, which still has multiple games remaining for Leicester, Buonanotte logged more appearances and will end it with five goals instead of three.