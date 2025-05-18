Facundo Garces News: Solid effort in win
Garces recorded two shots (one on goal), four clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 win against Valladolid.
Garces made various defensive contributions to help his side secure a clean sheet in the weekend clash. He made more than three clearances for the sixth game in a row since moving to a starting spot in April. In addition, he has taken two shots in each of the last two matches, but only one of those attempts was on target.
