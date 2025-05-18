Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Facundo Garces headshot

Facundo Garces News: Solid effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Garces recorded two shots (one on goal), four clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 win against Valladolid.

Garces made various defensive contributions to help his side secure a clean sheet in the weekend clash. He made more than three clearances for the sixth game in a row since moving to a starting spot in April. In addition, he has taken two shots in each of the last two matches, but only one of those attempts was on target.

Facundo Garces
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now