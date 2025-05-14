Fantasy Soccer
Facundo Garces News: Two shots Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Garces had two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Valencia. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 69th minute.

Garces took a pair of shots during Wednesday's clash, though neither of them were on target. The defender failed to make the most of his chances, though they were few and far between. Chances have generally been hard to come by in the offensive end for a struggling Alaves side.

Facundo Garces
Deportivo Alaves
