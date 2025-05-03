Fafa Picault News: Scores with lone shot
Picault scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing twice inaccurately during Saturday's match against New York Red Bulls.
Picault found the back of the net in the ninth minute opening the scoring in the match before subbing off in the 73rd minute. The forward has scored and started in back-to-back fixtures while combining for two shots and seven crosses over that stretch.
