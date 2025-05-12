Fares Chaibi News: Assists against St. Pauli

Chaibi assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus FC St. Pauli.

Chaibi has had a mixed season, often falling to the bench due to form, formation, and health. He showed what he can do creatively during Sunday's clash, and showed why he remains a solid part of the squad. If Frankfurt can settle their attack during the offseason, Chaibi could become a big part of it in 2025/26.