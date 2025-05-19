Fares Chaibi News: Finishes with assist

Chaibi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 win over SC Freiburg.

Chaibi had a truly disappointing season. He was expected to take a step forward and become a real contributor in the first team, instead he finished with just one goal and three assists while seeing his minutes nearly halved. With Frankfurt favoring wingers at times throughout the season Chaibi could struggle for any sort of minutes next season.