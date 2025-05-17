Fantasy Soccer
Farid El Melali headshot

Farid El Melali Injury: Makes squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

El Melali (undisclosed) is in the squad list for the final game of the season against Lyon on Saturday.

El Melali was forced off in the last contest against Strasbourg due to injury, but that issue seems to be minor since he has been included in the squad list for Saturday's final game of the season against the Gones. He is expected to return directly to the starting squad given all the absences for Angers.

Farid El Melali
Angers
