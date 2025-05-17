Farid El Melali Injury: Makes squad list
El Melali (undisclosed) is in the squad list for the final game of the season against Lyon on Saturday.
El Melali was forced off in the last contest against Strasbourg due to injury, but that issue seems to be minor since he has been included in the squad list for Saturday's final game of the season against the Gones. He is expected to return directly to the starting squad given all the absences for Angers.
