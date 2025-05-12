Fantasy Soccer
Farid El Melali headshot

Farid El Melali Injury: Suffers apparent injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

El Melali was forced off with an apparent injury on Saturday after coming on as a substitute against Strasbourg.

El Melali will likely be assessed in the coming days after being forced off Saturday's game following a 14-minute appearance off the bench. Angers is assured to stay in the top flight next season and has nothing at stake in the final match against Lyon, meaning he won't be rushed back. His potential absence won't impact the starting XI since he has mostly been used as a substitute recently.

Farid El Melali
Angers
