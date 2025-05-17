Fantasy Soccer
Farid El Melali headshot

Farid El Melali News: Finds bench spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

El Melali (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's final clash of the season against Lyon.

El Melali has recovered from the minor knock that forced him off in the last match against Strasbourg and is available for Saturday's clash with the Gones. Despite being fit, he will begin the game on the bench as Angers navigate a number of injuries. He could still be called upon depending on how the match unfolds.

Farid El Melali
Angers
