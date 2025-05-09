Faustino Anjorin Injury: Available versus Parma

Anjorin (undisclosed) "will be part of the squad for Saturday," coach Roberto D'Aversa relayed.

Anjorin will limit his absence to one game and will be an option in the midfield along with Alberto Grassi and Liam Henderson. He's more likely to be eased off the bench than to start since he has had a few troubles in recent months. He has scored once and logged three shots (one on target), one key pass, five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in his last four displays (two starts).