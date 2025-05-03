Faustino Anjorin Injury: Suffers new injury

Anjorin sustained a muscular problem in training and won't be available Sunday against Lazio, La Nazione reported.

Anjorin is back on the mend after just two matches and his first start in months, as he had missed extended time due to a thigh issue. The nature of his latest issue hasn't been specified. He'll be re-evaluated ahead of next Saturday's game versus Parma. With Alberto Grassi and Liam Henderson suspended and Viktor Kovalenko (lower leg) and Youssef Maleh (knee) hurt, Luca Marianucci and Junior Sambia could play out of position in the midfield.