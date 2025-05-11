Faustino Anjorin News: Takes down Parma

Anjorin (undisclosed) scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one clearance 19 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Parma.

Anjorin came in late but decided the game with an impeccable curled shot from distance in the stoppage time. It's his second goal of the season, both coming in the last three matches. He'll be a staple if he stays healthy, but he hasn't been able to do that in recent weeks. He has posted four shots (two on target), one chance crated, four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in his last three appearances (one start).