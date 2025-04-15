Federico Baschirotto News: Two goals in two games

Baschirotto scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Juventus.

Baschirotto may need to consider a position change for Lecce, as he scored his second goal in as many matches against Juventus on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the 28 year old scored one goal in the 87th minute from two shots (one on target, one off). He also created one chance, completed four passes into the final third, and made three clearances. With the club outside the relegation zone by just two points, they will likely take any help they can get in the goalscoring department, no matter how unlikely the source.