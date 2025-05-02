Fantasy Soccer
Federico Bernardeschi Injury: Doubtful Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Bernardeschi is a doubt for Saturday's clash with New England, according to manager Robin Fraser. "I think so, I wouldn't say we're 100 percent sure, but I think so. It's just a little bit of instability in his ankle."

Bernardeschi is struggling with an ankle injury and is a true game-time call for Saturday's match. He'd be a major miss if ruled out, but the concern is trying to play him through the issue and it being exacerbated.

Federico Bernardeschi
Toronto FC
