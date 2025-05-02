Federico Bernardeschi Injury: Doubtful Saturday
Bernardeschi is a doubt for Saturday's clash with New England, according to manager Robin Fraser. "I think so, I wouldn't say we're 100 percent sure, but I think so. It's just a little bit of instability in his ankle."
Bernardeschi is struggling with an ankle injury and is a true game-time call for Saturday's match. He'd be a major miss if ruled out, but the concern is trying to play him through the issue and it being exacerbated.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now