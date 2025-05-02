Fantasy Soccer
Federico Bernardeschi headshot

Federico Bernardeschi Injury: Participating in full training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Bernardeschi (ankle) is participating in full training Friday and might end up being available for Saturday's match against New England, John Molinaro of TFC Republic reports.

Bernardeschi was listed as a potential doubt by head coach Robin Fraser earlier this week, and while he'll likely remain a game-time decision, his involvement in training Friday is certainly a positive sign. Bernardeschi has yet to miss a game this season, tallying two goals and two assists across 10 starts.

Federico Bernardeschi
Toronto FC
