Federico Bernardeschi News: Goal with nine attempted crosses

Bernadeschi scored the only goal of the second half from the penalty spot as he helped his side to a 2-2 draw in Washington D.C. In the game he attempted three shots, which were all on target and attempted nine crosses. Last season, he averaged 5.28 crosses per game in a campaign where he finished with eight goals and five assists.