Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Federico Bernardeschi headshot

Federico Bernardeschi News: Goal with nine attempted crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Bernardeschi scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus D.C. United.

Bernadeschi scored the only goal of the second half from the penalty spot as he helped his side to a 2-2 draw in Washington D.C. In the game he attempted three shots, which were all on target and attempted nine crosses. Last season, he averaged 5.28 crosses per game in a campaign where he finished with eight goals and five assists.

Federico Bernardeschi
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now