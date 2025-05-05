Federico Bernardeschi News: Logs seven shots in loss

Bernardeschi (ankle) had seven off-target shots, created two chances and sent in five inaccurate crosses during Saturday's 2-0 loss against New England.

Bernardeschi not only started but played the full 90 despite being questionable prior to the game. The attacker was active as usual but was very inaccurate in front of the net as none of his season-high seven shots could find the target. With just two goals and two assists over 11 league starts and scoreless over his last four appearances, Bernardeschi will need to bounce back as soon as possible to help a Toronto squad that right now doesn't look capable of competing for a playoff spot.