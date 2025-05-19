Federico Bernardeschi News: Puts on attacking clinic

Bernardeschi scored two goals and assisted once from seven shots and four chances created in Saturday's 6-1 victory versus CF Montreal.

Bernardeschi was fantastic on Saturday as Toronto pummeled Montreal 6-1. In 90 minutes played, the Italian international scored two goals from seven shots (four on target, three off), tallied one assist, created the most chances in the match with four, and had 12 touches in the opposition's box. Bernardeschi is now up to seven goal contributions in 14 MLS starts this season, and will look to build on the momentum gained from the match against Montreal against Nashville this Saturday.