Federico Bernardeschi headshot

Federico Bernardeschi News: Starting against New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Bernardeschi (ankle) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against New England.

Bernardeschi is back from his ankle issues and immediately into the action Saturday after earning a starting role. He has gone three matches since his last goal contribution and will hope to see another tonight to add to his two goals and two assists in 11 appearances (11 starts) this season.

Federico Bernardeschi
Toronto FC
