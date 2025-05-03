Federico Bernardeschi News: Starting against New England
Bernardeschi (ankle) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against New England.
Bernardeschi is back from his ankle issues and immediately into the action Saturday after earning a starting role. He has gone three matches since his last goal contribution and will hope to see another tonight to add to his two goals and two assists in 11 appearances (11 starts) this season.
