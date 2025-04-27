Federico Dimarco News: Leads team in crosses against Roma

Dimarco had two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate), two tackles (both won) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Roma.

Dimarco was back in the XI after being partially spared last week and often had his way on the back but found a teammate in just one of his deliveries despite his volume. He has registered at least three crosses and two corners in five of his last six displays, piling up 30 (11 accurate) and 12 respectively and logging three assists, 11 chances created and seven crosses (three accurate).