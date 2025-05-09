Federico Gatti Injury: Bench option for Lazio tilt

Gatti (fibula) "has done little with the rest of the group in training, but he'll be called up and begin as a sub Saturday, and we'll see how it goes," coach Igor Tudor informed.

Gatti has healed up from a fibula fracture that cost him five matches but will need more time to work on his conditioning before recapturing his previous starting job. He'll be with the team primarily because of several absences. Alberto Savona will likely make the XI again to fill in for Lloyd Kelly (thigh). He was a staple before going down, tallying seven tackles (all won), one interception, 11 clearances and three blocks in his last five showings, with one clean sheet.