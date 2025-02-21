Federico Gatti News: Energetic defensive performance

Gatti recorded one tackle (zero won), 13 clearances and one interception in Wednesday's 3-1 loss versus PSV Eindhoven. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Gatti led the defensive effort Wednesday with 13 clearances over his 120 minutes of play as Juventus were eliminated from Champions League contention by virtue of their 3-1 defeat versus PSV Eindhoven. Over the campaign, the central defender made nine appearances (eight starts), contributed to each of the team's three clean sheet efforts, and provided a single assist - his first career Champions League goal contribution.