Federico Pereira headshot

Federico Pereira News: Busy in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Pereira recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Tigres.

Pereira racked up various defensive stats, including team-high tallies of clearances and tackles, in Wednesday's clash. Moreover, he extended streaks of 10 and three games with multiple clearances and tackles, respectively. He has enjoyed consistent playing time throughout the campaign and should remain the most reliable member of a four-man back line in future matchups.

Federico Pereira
Toluca
More Stats & News
