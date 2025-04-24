Fantasy Soccer
Federico Redondo headshot

Federico Redondo News: Plays 70 minutes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Redondo (hamstring) played 70 minutes in Thursday's 2-0 defeat against Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Redondo missed their last contest due to a hamstring injury that turned out to be minor since he was back in the starting squad and played 70 minutes on Thursday in CONCACAF play. That said, he should remain a starting element in the midfield of Miami moving forward.

Federico Redondo
Inter Miami CF
