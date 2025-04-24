Federico Redondo News: Plays 70 minutes Thursday

Redondo (hamstring) played 70 minutes in Thursday's 2-0 defeat against Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

