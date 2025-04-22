Federico Valverde News: Logs game-winning goal

Valverde scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Athletic.

Real Madrid's recent run puts them in the running for the 2024-25 La Liga, and Valverde has been Los Blancos' biggest contributor. In back-to-back 1-0 wins, he directly contributed to Real's goal. The first time was an assist, and Valverde's latest contribution is a goal he directly scored himself. The goal marks Valverde's sixth in La LIga action this season. He now has a 10 G/A, with four assists also recorded on 34 chances created.