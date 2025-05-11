Federico Valverde News: Only present defensively

Valverde had five tackles (two won), three clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 4-3 defeat versus Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Valverde was forced to take on much more of a defensive role Sunday and didn't see much work in the attack. This comes due to the pressure Real Madrid faced, with Valverde moving to right-back for Dani Ceballos at halftime following some struggles from Ceballos. That would result in Valverde notching two interceptions, three clearances and five tackles but no significant offensive stats.