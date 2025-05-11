Fantasy Soccer
Federico Valverde headshot

Federico Valverde News: Only present defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Valverde had five tackles (two won), three clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 4-3 defeat versus Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Valverde was forced to take on much more of a defensive role Sunday and didn't see much work in the attack. This comes due to the pressure Real Madrid faced, with Valverde moving to right-back for Dani Ceballos at halftime following some struggles from Ceballos. That would result in Valverde notching two interceptions, three clearances and five tackles but no significant offensive stats.

Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
