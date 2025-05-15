Fantasy Soccer
Felipe Andrade News: Starts and scores

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Andrade scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Minnesota United.

Franco Escobar (suspension) out meant that someone else had to be the Dynamo's primary left-back. It turned out to be Andrade, who logged his first start and goal. Ideally for him, it gifts him future opportunities. Escobar, currently the 2025 Dynamo's most reliable defender, is available again, and Andrade had been a healthy scratch much of this year.

Houston Dynamo
