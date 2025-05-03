Fantasy Soccer
Felipe Carballo News: Starts against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Carballo (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's matchup versus Inter Miami.

Carballo retained his usual spot in midfield after avoiding a major issue. He should be a source of passes and tackles, adding some crosses to his output if he continues to share set-piece duties with Emil Forsberg and Omar Valencia. In case Carballo is not fit enough for a full 90 minutes, Ronald Donkor could take his place during the game.

