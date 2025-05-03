Felipe Carballo News: Starts against Miami

Carballo (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's matchup versus Inter Miami.

Carballo retained his usual spot in midfield after avoiding a major issue. He should be a source of passes and tackles, adding some crosses to his output if he continues to share set-piece duties with Emil Forsberg and Omar Valencia. In case Carballo is not fit enough for a full 90 minutes, Ronald Donkor could take his place during the game.