Felipe Mora News: Scores against San Jose

Mora scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 loss versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Mora had no trouble firing the ball into the net after receiving a pass inside the penalty area in the 42nd minute of Saturday's match. In addition, his five shots were a team-high and personal season-high count after 11 appearances. He's leading the squad with five goals but is only one ahead of his positional rival Kevin Kelsy, so his playing time may be threatened by rotation throughout the campaign.