Felix Lemarechal News: Scores decisive goal

Lemarechal scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Lemarechal doubled Strasbourg's lead in first-half stoppage time with a brilliant curling shot into the top corner after being well set up by Habib Diarra. His goal proved to be the match-winner in Strasbourg's 2-1 victory over PSG and marked his fourth goal of the season in 25 appearances. He had scored zero goals prior to this season, making him a revelation for the Alsacians. Lemarechal's performance highlighted his growing influence in the team and his impact throughout the season. He will aim to contribute again on Saturday against Angers as Strasbourg push for a Champions League qualification.