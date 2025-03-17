Felix Lemarechal News: Two goal contributions Sunday
Lemarechal scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Toulouse.
Lemarechal had a solid outing to complete a comeback against Toulouse on Sunday, seeing a goal to start in the 47th minute before an assist in the 54th minute. This was his second straight game with a goal contribution, with three goal contributions in his past two outings. He now has five goal contributions on the season, three goals and two assists.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now