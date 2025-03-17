Felix Lemarechal News: Two goal contributions Sunday

Lemarechal scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Toulouse.

Lemarechal had a solid outing to complete a comeback against Toulouse on Sunday, seeing a goal to start in the 47th minute before an assist in the 54th minute. This was his second straight game with a goal contribution, with three goal contributions in his past two outings. He now has five goal contributions on the season, three goals and two assists.