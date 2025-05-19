Felix Nmecha News: Scores, draws PK in win

Nmecha scored a goal off four shots (two on target), created one chance, made one interception and drew two fouls, including a penalty during Saturday's 3-0 win over Holstein Kiel.

Nmecha didn't have to work too much on defense so he kept himself busy by going up the field and having decisive contributions on the attacking end. First, he suffered the penalty that Serhou Guirassy converted to break the deadlock in the opening stages of the game. Then, he scored himself to seal the 3-0 win in the 73rd minute. This was the fourth goal over 26 league appearances for the holding midfielder, who will hope to be finally have a campaign free of injuries next season.