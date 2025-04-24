Fer Lopez News: Good attacking display

Lopez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory against Villarreal.

Lopez did a little bit of everything in the final third against Villarreal on Wednesday. In 74 minutes played, the 20 year old scored one goal from two shot attempts (one on target, one blocked), created the most chances in the match with three, and was accurate with both of his long ball passes. Lopez now has two goals in his last four appearances for the club, though Wednesday was his first LaLiga start since February 21.