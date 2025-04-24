Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Fer Lopez headshot

Fer Lopez News: Good attacking display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Lopez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory against Villarreal.

Lopez did a little bit of everything in the final third against Villarreal on Wednesday. In 74 minutes played, the 20 year old scored one goal from two shot attempts (one on target, one blocked), created the most chances in the match with three, and was accurate with both of his long ball passes. Lopez now has two goals in his last four appearances for the club, though Wednesday was his first LaLiga start since February 21.

Fer Lopez
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now