Ferland Mendy Injury: Forced off injured early

Mendy (hamstring) made his return and was forced off injured again in the 8th minute of Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey final, according to ESPN.

Mendy likely returned from injury too soon as he lasted only eight minutes on the pitch during Saturday's final before suffering another setback. He could be ruled out for the remainder of the season depending on the results of the exams he will undergo in the coming days. Fran Garcia is expected to see increased playing time during his absence.