Fermin News: Scores late to seal title

Fermin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Thursday's 2-0 victory over Espanyol.

Fermin connected with Lamine Yamal in the 96th minute, putting the game to 2-0 and sealing the La Liga title. This was the 22-year-old's fifth goal of the season, and he has also provided four assists in this year. Of his six goals in all competitions, three have come as a substitute, as it did in this game.