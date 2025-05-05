Fermin News: Scores winning goal Saturday

Fermin scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Valladolid.

Lopez was the unsung hero for Barcelona in this match, as the young playmaker found the back of the net in the 60th minute following a set-up from Gerard Martin, and that would end up being the game-winner. Lopez isn't expected to be a regular starter for Barca going forward, though, so his fantasy appeal will remain fairly low in most slates. The only exception is when Barcelona rotate their side.