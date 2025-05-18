Fantasy Soccer
Fermin headshot

Fermin News: Sees start, scores again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Fermin scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Villarreal.

Fermin was introduced into the starting XI Sunday after three straight appearances from the bench, seeing the full 90 in the loss. He would score a goal, finding the back of the net in extra time of the first half for a second consecutive outing with a goal. This brings the midfielder to 10 goal contributions in 27 league appearances this campaign, a solid benchmark for the midfielder at the young age of 22.

Fermin
Barcelona
