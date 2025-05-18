Fermin News: Sees start, scores again

Fermin scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Villarreal.

Fermin was introduced into the starting XI Sunday after three straight appearances from the bench, seeing the full 90 in the loss. He would score a goal, finding the back of the net in extra time of the first half for a second consecutive outing with a goal. This brings the midfielder to 10 goal contributions in 27 league appearances this campaign, a solid benchmark for the midfielder at the young age of 22.