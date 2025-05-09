Fernando Gorriaran News: Mixed outing against Necaxa

Gorriaran recorded one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 0-0 draw versus Necaxa.

Gorriaran didn't go forward much as he worked in a defensive midfield spot in the initial playoff game. On the other hand, he improved his Clausura averages to 0.9 clearances, 1.1 tackles and 0.8 interceptions per match. He also led his team with 43 accurate passes, which is the most consistent part of his production regardless of his place in the formation.